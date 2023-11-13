In loving memory, Eileen Evelyn Miller

Eileen Evelyn Miller, 87, of Lander, Wyoming died on November 6, 2023, at Westward Heights Care Center in Lander, Wyoming.

Eileen E. Miller was born on July 7, 1936, to John A. McCormick and Katherine Evelyn Georgia Miles.

Eileen was a wonderful mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her faith in God carried her through her entire life. She loved her church and church family.

Eileen enjoyed many summer days at Lost Creek camping and rock hunting with her mom, Evelyn McCormick, and her husband. Ralph Miller. She also enjoyed sage chicken hunting and fishing as well as dancing. Eileen was also a member of the Elks “Does”, for many years. She was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and a lifetime member of the VFW Auxiliary 954.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Ralph C. Miller; parents, John A. McCormick and Evelyn McCormick; brothers, Charlie L. McCormick and George A. McCormick; grandchildren, Jeremy James Brown, Dave Calvert, and Kelsey Garcia; niece, Terry McCormick; nephew, Quinten H. McCormick.

Eileen is survived by her brother, William McCormick of Casper, Wyoming; children, Charles Keith (significant other Shareen Johnson), Ray Keith (wife, Lori), Brenda Brown (husband, Joe); her chosen son, Marshall Gdula; daughter Bev Valencia (husband, Mitch) of Mesquite, NV; step son’s, Loren Doug Miller of Germany, Lewis Miller (wife, Leslie) of Washington state; stepdaughter, Sherry Miller; numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews, and all of Lander, Wyoming.

A funeral service will take place at Hudson’s Funeral Home (680 Mount Hope Drive, Lander, WY) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, at 10:00 A.M.

A visitation will take place at Hudson’s Funeral Home (680 Mount Hope Drive, Lander, WY) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, at 9:00 A.M. one hour prior to the funeral service.

The interment will take place at Mount Hope Cemetery following the services.

