In loving memory, Dylan Welsh

Dylan C. Welsh (49) of Lander, Wyoming passed away on October 19th, 2023 after a mountain biking accident in TX.

Dylan Welsh was born on October 25th, 1973 to Michael Lee Welsh and Stella Anne Welsh in Joliet, Illinois. He graduated from Westbrook High School in Beaumont, Texas in 1991. He then went to study at and later graduated from the University of Wyoming. Dylan met his wife Kendra (Wolfe) Welsh at UWYO and they married in Dec. 1996 at the Lander Community Center. They went on to have three amazing children; Ariella, Jedediah, and Samuel Welsh.

Dylan enlisted in the U.S Army in 1996. He served over 10 years in the military and was stationed in Hawaii, Alabama, South Korea, Colorado and had numerous deployments to Iraq. He ended his Military career with the rank of Chief Warrant Officer 2 (CWO2) and as a pilot of the AH-64A Apache Helicopter. Dylan received multiple awards throughout his time in the military but the most outstanding was the Bronze Star and an Air Medal. He continued his career in the civilian world working in the energy industry; ranging from oil/gas to wind. His work took him to many places from ND, NY, IL, IN to TX, and Canada to Africa and more. He found his niche with the wind turbine company Nordex U.S.A. and was recently able to work remotely from home. He took this opportunity to spend more time with his wife and kids, walk the dogs and, of course, mountain bike.

Dylan’s work ethic was his strength, and he instilled in his children the idea of “Doing>Talking”. He carried that motto into all areas of his life and he expressed his love through his actions. Dylan was humble, a problem-solver, slightly sarcastic, witty, and had a boisterous laugh that made us all smile. He spent much of his free time with his family, as well as pursuing his passion for the outdoors, whether it be mountain biking, XC-skiing, snowboarding, trail building or hiking/snowshoeing with Kendra. He deeply loved and was proud of his children; Ella, Jed, and Sam. He supported, celebrated and honored all of their accomplishments and dreams, as well as stood by them through their struggles.

He is survived by his family including but not limited to: his wife Kendra Wolfe-Welsh, children Ariella, Jedediah and Samuel Welsh. His parents Michael and Anne Welsh of Houston, TX, his sister Megan Miller, husband Tim Miller and nieces Riley and Piper Miller of Roseville, MN. His Lander family includes Mick and Marge Wolfe, Shelly Wolfe, Wina Behounek (husband Brad) of Tucson, AZ, nephew Derek Behounek (wife Tatiana) of Tucson, AZ and nephew Kelby Behounek (wife Jazmin, and great nieces Melanie and Leah) of Virginia Beach, VA. and many Uncles, Aunts, and cousins.

Dylan will be missed deeply by his family and friends but we are certain he is “Sending it” on a trail somewhere. We Love You More! Longknife39 Out!

Celebration of Life will be Saturday Nov. 4th @ 2:00 (1400) @ the Lander Community Center ~950 Buena Vista Dr. Lander, WY

