In loving memory, Doris May Loghry Wright

Doris May Loghry Wright, 90, passed away Saturday, April 9, 2022 in Missoula, Montana.

Doris was born May 3, 1931 in Burwell, Nebraska to Gerald and Jessie Loghry. The family moved to Riverton, Wyoming when she was quite young. Doris was the second of seven children. She attended school in Riverton and graduated from Riverton High School.

In 1950, she married DeVere Wright in Billings, Montana. They made their home and raised their three children in Riverton. They were all about family and spent weekends with their children camping and skiing. Doris wasn’t a skier but wasn’t going to miss the after-party! Doris and DeVere also loved square dancing and spent nearly every Monday night square dancing at the fairgrounds. They were both members of the Riverton Elks Club (Does) and spent countless hours working on various projects. In retirement, Doris and DeVere enjoyed spending time at their cabin on Union Pass. They celebrated 65 years of marriage prior to DeVere’s passing in 2015.

Doris was a teachers aid in Riverton and enjoyed working with the younger children teaching them to read. Doris also loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was living independently up until the time of her death and spent much of her time sewing lap quilts and donating them to local charities. Doris also loved cooking, baking, knitting and watching Hallmark movies.

Doris is survived by her brother, Don (Dolly) Loghry; sisters, Dorothy Lemire, Betty Cox, MaryAnn Reed, Joanne Bradley and Beverley Higgs. She is also survived by her daughter, Debbie (Terry) Miller, and son, Bill (Jenna) Wright; grandsons, Matt (Hana) Miller, Marcus (Kate) Miller and granddaughters, Katie (Curtis) Finnicum and Leah (Lee) Beattie; ten great-grandchildren and one great great-grandchild.

Doris was preceded in death by her husband, DeVere Wright, daughter, Dianne Wright, and parents Gerald H. and Jessie Clements Loghry.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, May 21, 2022 at 2:00 pm at the Harvest Springs Church in Great Falls, Montana. Another service will be held Saturday, May 28, 2022 at 2:00 pm at the Davis Funeral Home in Riverton, Wyoming. The Riverton Does will be conducting the service.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Doris may be made to: Great Falls Elks Does Drove #245, Riverton Elks Does Drove #48 or a charity of your choice in her name.

