In loving memory, Donald Ellis

Donald Lamar Ellis

November 30th, 1946 – December 9th, 2022

Don Ellis, 76, passed away on December 9, 2022, at his winter home in Yuma AZ with his wife by his side and where he wanted to be.

Don and his twin brother David were born in Lander, WY November 30th, 1946, to Lamar and Anna Jean Ellis.

Don enjoyed growing up in Lander with his childhood friends Ed Patik and Bob Delozier. Don loved playing football, golf, car shows, riding his RZR, fishing and hunting with his sons. Don attended Fremont County Vocational High School where he met his high school sweetheart Julie Standridge, who became his wife of 56 years.

Graduating high school in 1966 and went on to Jr. college in Powell WY and graduated College of Great Falls, MT with a degree in Physical Education with a minor in Business. In 1990, Don moved back to Lander and started Ellis Concrete with his sons Donnie and Duane.

Don took much pride in his concrete work and would point out his work all around Fremont County. He was very proud of his boys; Donnie took over Ellis Concrete in 2015, and is still running it today. And Duane became a Wyoming Highway Patrolman in 2001 to current.

Don was preceded in death by his parents, father Lamar Ellis and mother Anna Jean Ellis. Don is survived by his wife Julie Ellis, sister Vicky Weidenhamer, brothers David and Gary Ellis, sons Donnie Ellis and his wife Angie, Duane Ellis and his wife Sara. Numerous grandchildren whom he was very proud of, Ashley and Charles Chavis, Kayla and Rayne Hoffman, Emily and Justin Gebauer, Drew and Katrina Ellis, Erin Ellis, Donavon Ellis, Danika Anesi, Hannah Janes and Abby Janes. 5 great grandchildren and one on the way.

Celebration of Life will be held in Lander this Spring 2023.