In loving memory, Diane Marie Perez

Dianne Marie Perez, 67, of Lander, Wyoming passed away on Tuesday March 28, 2023, after a sudden and brief illness.

Dianne was born on April 12, 1955, in Niagara Falls, New York to Dr. Robert and Carol Perez. After graduating in 1977 from the State University of New York at Oswego with a BA in History, Dianne headed west to work in Yellowstone National Park for several years. While working in Yellowstone, she met her husband of 36 years, Fred Hurlock. Dianne and Fred married in 1986 and welcomed a daughter, Caitlin in 1990 and a son, Matthew in 1993.

Dianne returned to college and earned a BA in Elementary Education and a Master’s Degree in Library Science from the University of Wyoming. Dianne spent 30 years as an elementary school teacher and librarian at various schools in Cheyenne, Rawlins, and Lander. During her career, Dianne was honored as one of the Who’s Who Among America’s Teachers.

Advertisement

Dianne continued her passion for teaching even in retirement through her volunteer work at the Fremont County Pioneer Museum and the public library in Lander, and by mentoring student teachers through Western Governor’s University. During the pandemic, Dianne assisted Fremont County School District #1 by working as a substitute teacher.

No matter the weather, you could always catch Dianne walking around Lander. Dianne enjoyed many outdoor recreational activities including hiking, backpacking, camping, biking, Nordic skiing, and gardening. The family enjoyed many travels and camping trips throughout the United States, visiting numerous National Parks, Forests, Monuments, and Historic Sites. In retirement, Dianne and Fred enjoyed camping in their Bean trailer with their dog, Blue.

Dianne was active in her Catholic faith and enjoyed attending mass at Blessed Sacrament Parish in Ft. Washakie, Wyoming.

Dianne is survived by her husband, Frederick; children Caitlin and Matthew; father Dr. Robert Perez; brothers Richard (Melissa) Perez and David (Elizabeth) Perez; sister Susan (Scott) Spielmann; nephews Zachary, Lucas, and Samuel Perez; and niece Sophia Perez.

Advertisement

Dianne is preceded in death by her mother Carol Ferguson and step-mother Judith Perez.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made in Dianne’s name to Reading is Fundamental at www.rif.org.

The family will have a private celebration of Dianne’s life later this year.

Advertisement

To send condolences or leave a special message for the family, please visit NewcomerCasper.com.