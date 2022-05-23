In loving memory, David Michael Broadhead

It is with great sadness to announce the passing of David Michael Broadhead, 64, of Hudson, WY. Michael suddenly passed away on April 17th, in Hudson Wy.

Michael was born in Cut Bank, Montana to David and Doris Broadhead on March 3rd, 1958. He went to high school at Cut Bank High school and graduated in 1976. Right after high school Michael married the love of his life Yvette, and they quickly started a family. He started working in the Oil fields throughout the Hi-Line of Montana. After Mike’s son Timothy, born July 8,1978 and daughter Amber, born August 5, 1981; Mike decided to move on from the oil fields. He moved on to work at the local Ford dealership in Parts Sales. Before moving to Lander, Wy in 1998 Mike and Yvette welcomed their daughter Miranda born August 6th, 1996. Mike worked in Lander/Riverton area for Carquest until he retired in 2015. Michael first and foremost loved, cherished his family. He always provided the best for them. Mike loved Hunting, Fishing, and camping in his spare time. Mike was one of the most energetic Los Angeles Rams fans. He was a very active member of the Jehovah’s Witness Congregation in both Cut Bank and Lander. Michael spent his entire life serving Jehovah and spreading the word of God’s Kingdom.

Michael is survived by his Wife Yvette Broadhead of Lander. Mother and Father, David and Doris Broadhead of Cut Bank, MT. His son Tim and his wife Mariel and his grandchildren Madelyn and Mason Broadhead of Cedar Park, TX. His daughter Amber Broadhead and his granddaughter Lyric Mangarero of Billings, MT. His daughter Miranda, her husband Matthew and his granddaughter Payzlee Kocab of Billings, MT. His sister Michelle and husband Jerry Zarn of Billings, MT. His sister Rachel her husband Gary Glasgow of Billings, MT. His Nephews Nathanial Miller of Strasburg, ND and Jordan Miller of Conrad, MT. His Cousin Russell Atkins of Cut Bank, MT.

Funeral service will be held at The Lander Senior Citizens Center on June 4th, 2022 at 2:00pm.