In loving memory, David Garnier

Dave Garnier, 64 of Riverton Wyoming passed away on September 27,

2023 in Denver Colorado with his loved ones by his side. A celebration of

life will be held October 20, 2023 at the Riverton Elks Lodge at 4 pm.

Dave was born on September 17, 1959 in Redvers Saskatchewan to

Lucien and Paula Garnier, the youngest of four boys.

In 1982, he moved to the U.S. to pursue his career in the oil field where he

was employed by many companies. This gave him the opportunity to work

all over the U.S. and as far as Africa.

Dave was an avid Kansas City Chiefs fan and loved to give any Bronco fan

a hard time. He enjoyed camping, boating, traveling and driving his

General. He was always up for an adventure and his famous words were

“here hold my beer I want to try something.” He enjoyed spending time with

friends, cooking on his smoker and teaching all of the grandkids how to ride

the ATV and lawn mower.

He is survived by Tracy Wright, his son Nick Garnier (Kimie), brothers

Marcel (Barb), Rick (Gisele), Leonard (Susan) and nieces and nephews.

Stepchildren Jake Feathers, Travis Feathers , Jamie Wright and Jacob Wright and

their children and many longtime friends.