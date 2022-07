Our friend and co-worker Daniel Orr passed away last Wednesday, July 20, 2022. He will be greatly missed.

Daniel joined the Wyoming Community Bank family in 2015 at our Lander, Wyoming office.

Services for Daniel will be held this Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Pocatello, Idaho. A complete obituary can be viewed online at the Wilks Funeral Home in Idaho. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on the Wilks Funeral Home website.