In loving memory, Dalene Fike

Dalene Raun (Cantrell) Fike

12/15/1970-02/15/2024

First off we will start this with a “Hello, beautiful!”

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of one of the most beautiful, generous, kind and caring people, Dalene, who left this world at 53 years old.

Dalene was born on December 15th, 1970, in Thermopolis, Wyoming, to Terry Cantrell and DeAnna Oxford. Growing up in Shoshoni, Wyoming with her father she went to school there until she was 16 when she flew over to Virginia to be with her military mother and three sisters.

Moving from Fort Belvior to Dale City she attended and graduated from Garfield High School. After odd jobs here and there, she met some people who gave her the opportunity to see most of the west coast selling magazines, even making her way over to Hawaii and back to the main land. Making it to Texas in 1990 she came back to Wyoming where she was instantly accepted with her high energy and bubbly personality. That fairy-like personality made her many lifelong friends.

In this group of friends, she met Steve Lamb and developed a relationship, creating a life together they had Serenity Lamb on December 16, 1993, and getting married. After their short marriage she devoted herself to being a mother and creating what she called the “Kool-Aid House” where the kids in the neighborhood would all come to play.

In 2000, at a 4th of July party, she met the man that she would spend the rest of her life with, Cary Fike, while gypsy dancing around the bonfire. They instantly hit it off and he accepted Serenity with loving arms. On November 24, 2003, they welcomed their own beautiful baby girl, Grayce Fike. She always pushed her daughters to do anything they may have wanted to do, she became a gymnastic, dance, karate, softball, volleyball, and basketball mom over the years, always they lady with extra drinks and snacks for all the teams and an encouraging bleacher mom. She made all her daughters’ friends into her own children too. If you came to her house you were always expected to eat and enjoy family time.

In September of 2019 and October of 2020, she became a proud grandmother to Jay and Opal. They spent many days with her coloring, making cookies and playing at her home. She was fulfilled in life being Grandma Day-Day and was one of their favorite people in this world.

Dalene was a full esthetician for 18 years. She always loved to make people feel as beautiful as she saw them and could brighten your day with one of her many greetings. Her work was a way she gave back to our community. She was always making a beautiful gift basket to donate to any cause. Day went from renting a room for her career in Riverton at Tangles Salon to At Your Finger Tips for many years until she opened her own full service salon, Days Spa. She created many long-term clients that will miss her talent. Prior to her full time career, she was anyone’s favorite server at whatever restaurant she waitressed at, and for a stint of time a fun artistic tattoo artist and piercer.

Dalene was not only an accomplished esthetician but also a devoted member to her community, friends and family. She loved to be involved with everything, she was a member of the Eagles, Elks and Does Club, and VFW Auxiliary. She loved handing out poppies and raising awareness for our soldiers. Dalene touched the lives of many with her bright smile, enthusiastic attitude and warm greetings. All of our souls will miss the loving brush of hers.

Dalene Fike is survived by her Husband, Cary Fike. Daughters, Serenity Bruner (Bronson Bruner) and Grayce Fike (Hayden Hanger). Grandchildren, Jay and Opal Bruner and Julian Osorio. Father, Terry Cantrell. Grandmother, Elenore Cantrell. Sisters, Tracy Jenkins, Tara Jenkins and Cherokee Lindsey. Nieces and Nephews, (from Tracy) Corbyn (great-nephew: Kannyn), Londyn (great-nephew: Krue), Laela, Kamal and Nora (from Tara) Kelcey, Kemryn, Krishtyn and Kallai (from Cherokee) Victoria, David, Ashley, Cassandra and Skyler. Stepmother, Joann Palmeri and many loving friends that were more like family, who will forever cherish the memories of her warm, bright, beautiful soul. She has now joined with her Mother, DeAnna Oxford, Father-in-law, Dennis Fike, and Grandfather Jay Cantrell.

The family invites all loved ones to join in a celebration of Dalene’s life at the Chandelle Event Center on Saturday, March 16, 2024, from 1 to 5 p.m.

There will be hamburgers and hot dogs provided and everything else will be carry-in style. If you can bring something it is appreciated, if not there will sure to be plenty to go around.

The Chandelle Center is located at 3445 Chandelle Blvd, Riverton, WY, 82501.

Thank you all for making the amazing memories that we will all look back on and share for the rest of our lives.