In loving memory, Corky Cornish

Corky Cornish passed away in Thermopolis on 6/9/22. Corky was born on November 17, 1945, in Ainsworth, Nebraska. His parents, Bob and Violet Cornish, made a home for him in Ainsworth for his earlier years, but then moved him to Dubois, Wyoming, where he attended high school, and always joked around that he probably built the city hall there at the time for all the fines he paid for being mischievous. In the early 70’s, he and his parents moved to Shoshoni, Wyoming, where he and his dad, Bob, owned their own trucking business. Corky built a life in Shoshoni for over 30 years. He was an active member of the Shoshoni Fire Department and eventually retired from it, was on a bowling league back in the day when Shoshoni had a bowling alley and was even a six-shooter on Main Street during the summer when the community used to put on old western skits for tourists driving through. This is also where he met and married his wife Linda on August 15, 1986. At this time, his dad had retired, and Corky went to work for BTI. He continued to work for them off and on until he retired last year, finally, after over 60 years on the road.

Corky and Linda built a good life in Shoshoni and enjoyed their time together there, going on camping trips, raising both their children, and drinking coffee with friends. In the early 2000’s, they decided to move to Thermopolis. Corky became a staple there as well.

Corky will be remembered for his quick wit and great sense of humor. His warm personality was known and remembered at every truck stop he frequented. He always had the right remark at the right time to make everyone laugh when they needed to, or even just in fun.

He is survived by his wife, Linda, daughters, Teri (Scott) Pickinpaugh, Kimber (Kelly) Gardner, Sophie (Gary) Starkey, Sonja (Daryl) Fullerton, sons, Justin (Ambyr) Henderson, and Shane Huffstetler, grandchildren, Kolbi, Zachary, Tucker, Shae, Brittani, Kyrstin, Brynn, Ashley, Brandon, Brady, Celina, Chance, Quinn, and Emma, sister-in-law Janie (Ed) Brungardt, 7 great grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and Aunts. He was preceded in death by both his parents, sons Jay and Bret Drake, and numerous aunts and uncles.