In loving memory, Carolynn Petersen

Carolynn Lee Petersen, 81, of Hudson, died on February 10, 2023, at Billings Clinic Hospital in Billings, Montana. She was born in Washington, DC, on April 7, 1941, to Joseph and Dorice (Colquitt) Fought. She was raised in Northern Virginia and graduated from Falls Church High School in 1959. She married Robert C. Petersen on October 7, 1961, in the chapel at Fort Myer, Virginia. After Bob’s enlistment in the army ended, they moved to his home state of Wisconsin. It was there that their children Jennifer, Michael, and William were born. In 1966, the family relocated to Hudson, Wyoming, where Carolynn resided until her death.

Carolynn retired after working for the postal service for 38 years. She served as the Postmaster in Hudson for much of that time. Carolynn lived a life of service to others. She was a member of the Hudson Community Church and served on its board for many years; she served on the Hudson Town Council; she was a member of Hudsonettes and Hudson Homecrafters extension clubs; she served as a 4-H leader; she served as an Election Judge in Hudson and Lander; she volunteered to help with Special Olympics; and organized funeral dinners for Hudson residents. Carolynn was known for her kind and generous nature and will be greatly missed.

Carolynn was preceded in death by her parents; her son, William Petersen; her grandson, Nathan Petersen; and her sister, Frances Renfro.

She is survived by her husband, Robert Petersen of Hudson; her daughter, Jennifer Westman (Paul) of Lander; her son, Michael Petersen of Hudson; her grandson, Erik Petersen of Lander; and her brother, Douglas Fought of Sarasota, Florida.

A memorial service will be held at the Hudson Community Church on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at 11:00 am. A luncheon will follow. A private burial service will be held at the Hudson Cemetery at a later date. Memorials can be made to Special Olympics Lander, Community Entry Services, or the Hudson Community Church.