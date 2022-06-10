In loving memory, Carolyn “Smitty” Smith

Carolyn Sue Smith, 73, passed away February 14, 2022, at her winter home in Texas with her loving husband and loyal dog, Luna, by her side.

Carolyn was born July 26, 1948, to Curtis Linwood and Eva Odell McGehee Bow in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. When she was only 6 weeks old, she traveled with her mother and 3 siblings by train to Indiana where she was raised. Carolyn loved school and belonged to several clubs, being very outgoing. She graduated Hartford City High School mid-year.

Carolyn married Phil Hensley in 1966 and welcomed three children to this union. They later divorced. She married William Hardacre in 1975, welcoming one child, but later divorced. In 1987, Carolyn met the love of her life and married him October 22, 1988. Steve loved her, supported and encouraged her like she never had before. At the age of 44, she went to business college, graduating with a 4.0 and an associate degree in accounting. Carolyn was finally able to lay her manual labor jobs aside even though she was thankful for them because she was able to support her family. She was a strong, independent woman who did not believe in “I can’t.” She always referred to the children’s book “The Little Engine That Could” – I think I can, I think I can.

Carolyn is survived by her husband, Steven Smith, Riverton; son Darrell Hensley, Clermont, FL; daughters Deona Hensley, Riverton, Debra Hensley, Madison, IN, and Carey (Michael) Lopez, Riverton; 11 grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren with one on the way; 4 great great grandchildren with 2 more on the way; her oldest sibling and only brother, Bill (Shirley) Bow; her sisters Barbara (Jack) James, and Evetta Andes; her brother-in-law David (Cheryl) Smith; five nieces; three nephews; and many great nieces and nephews, as well as cousins and friends she loved dearly.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, Curtis and Eva Bow; her parents-in-law, Virgil and Veda Smith; three nephews, Billy Bow, Jack James II and David Pierce; brother-in-law Michael Andes; and brother-in-law Lemual Smith.

Carolyn asked for cremation and for her ashes to be spread in her beloved mountains. A memorial carry in dinner will be held Saturday, June 18, 2022, around 2pm at the 1838 Rendezvous Site, where she spent many years tending bar for a week each July because she loved the rich history that surrounds us, and, of course, all the Rendezvousers – RENDEZVOUS! Main course and non-alcoholic drinks will be provided.