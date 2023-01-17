In loving memory, Carolyn Jernberg

Carolyn Jernberg (nee Soutter) passed away on January 11, 2023, at the age of 92.

Late of Lander, Wyoming. Formerly of Lancaster, MA, Crete, IL, Lawton, MI, Flossmoor, IL, and Chicago, IL

Beloved wife of the late Paul F. Jernberg, Sr. († 2012); Dear mother of Paul F. (Anne) Jernberg; Cherished grandmother of Thomas († 2017) and Martin Jernberg; Loving sister of the late Ernest A. Soutter, Jr. Survived by many nieces and nephews. Carolyn (“Chick” to her family) was known for her many creative talents – including stained glass design, culinary arts, (professional) cake decorating, quilting, and gardening – which she shared generously at the service of family, church, and community.

Over the past five and a half years of her life, she lived in the home of her son Paul and daughter-in-law Anne, bringing joy to those who assisted in her care through her spirit of kindness, trust, and gratitude.

A service of Christian burial will be held at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Lander on Thursday, January 19 at 11am.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to the home care organization which provided exceptionally loving and competent home care to Carolyn during the final months of her life: Anam Cara Caregiving, https://anamcaracaregiving.org/donate or by post to 909 Fremont Street, Lander, WY 82520. This non-profit organization is an innovative, inspirational model for home care which deserves to be widely known and supported. All such gifts would be much appreciated and are tax deductible.

