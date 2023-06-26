In loving memory, Carla Evans

Carla Evans

July 19, 1948 — March 5, 2023

Casper, Wy

When you lose someone that has been by your side your whole life it’s devastating. We lost Carla Evans on March 5, 2023 in Casper, WY due to health problems.

She was the most amazing mother for Gina and Bill Miller, Justin Sullivan, and Ginger Sullivan. Grandmother to Shadow Heckert, Cody Kummer, Raven “George” Tessman, Mariah Harford, and Jason “Boot” Harford. Siblings Maureen Evans, and Tom Evans, and all of the nieces and nephews. Loved ones Chuck Bracken and family. And great thanks to Dolores Miller for the support she has given.

Per Carla’s wishes, a Celebration of Life will take place on July 19, 2023 from 4-6pm, at Sunset Park in Riverton, Wyoming.