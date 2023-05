Buck passed on April 28 in Thermopolis, Wyoming at the age of 33. He was born to Rodney “Rocky” Torix and Debra Laramore – Fenton on December 17, 1989.

He is survived by his wife Brandi and two step daughters Alona Wilkerson and Cami Russell.

His love of family was always first. He loved music singing playing guitar and drums. We will have a jam session in his honor at a later date.

Donations at ACFCU an account in his name has been set up for moving and memorial services.