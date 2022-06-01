In loving memory, Bryant SkyHawk Tillman

In loving memory of Bryant SkyHawk Tillman, born on November 26th, 1988 in Lander, Wyoming.

Bryant passed away on May 31st, 2022 in Billings, Montana.

Everyone is welcome to attend traditional Indian services. Wake will take place Monday, June 6th 2022 at 7pm at Rocky Mountain Hall. Funeral services will be Tuesday, June 7th 2022 at 2pm at Rocky Mountain Hall in Fort Washakie. Burial will follow at Sacajawea cemetery in Fort Washakie, WY.

Advertisement

Bryant is survived by his mother, Camellia Tillman, Father, Lynn Tendore Sr., and Son Cayson Tillman and numerous brothers and sisters. Numerous relatives and friends.

Officiating will be George Abeyta. Pallbearers- Cayson Tillman, Elijah Crazythunder, Reuben Tillman, Conrad Tillman, Cedric Shakespeare Jr., Vernon Tillman Jr., Virgil McCleod Jr., Bob Tillman, Bobby Dust Tillman.