In loving memory, Bret Allen Cozzens

Bret Allen Cozzens, 64, of Lander died on July 2, 2023, in Lander, Wyoming.

Bret Cozzens was born on May 18, 1959 to Ben Lee Cozzens and Alta Marie Wilson in Powell, WY, Park Co.

Bret married the love of his life, Sieng ngim Cozzens, on October 8, 2003.

He loved four wheeling, making others smile, the occasional beer, and spending time with his family.

Bret is preceded in death by his parents, Alta Marie Wilson and Ben Lee Cozzens.

He is survived by his loving wife, Sieng ngim Cozzens; daughters, Millie Cantrell, Danielle Cozzens; Son, Shawn Cozzens; grandkids, Faith Mahayla, Jayden, and Preston.

A memorial service will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, July 8th, 2023 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (653 Cascade St., Lander, WY 82520).

