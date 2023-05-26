In loving memory, Branden Stanton

Branden Lee Stanton 27, – Branden was born January 21st,1996 to Valerie and Shean Stanton in Riverton, Wyoming. Branden Passed away on May 22nd, 2023, in Fort Morgan Colorado. Branden grew up in Riverton, later moving to Arizona for a time and eventually settling in Fort Morgan Colorado. Branden was the oldest of three Children, His Brother David just a year younger, the trouble those two got into in their younger days and sister Sierra came along 7 years later boy did he dote on her. Branden has two beautiful daughters, Vivienne Violet Sonsee-Array Stanton 6, from a previous relationship. Branden married Ellie Mae Mancha October 22nd,2020 Together they had one daughter Clover Mountainnreign Stanton,1. Branden loved being a dad. Branden enjoyed Motorcycles. He also loved fishing, camping, riding horses, anything about being outdoors. He was always cracking jokes, he loved to make people laugh. Branden was the type of person who would help you whether he knew you or not. If you needed the shirt off his back so you could stay warm, he would give it to you. He was a hard worker and had many different jobs from Maintenance to working as a caretaker for rest stops to laying pipe for water to his last job working at Cargill, a beef processing facility. Branden is survived by his parents Valerie and Shean Stanton, Brother David Stanton & nephew Liam, Sister Sierra Stanton, Daughters Vivienne and Clover, Wife Ellie, Grandmother Sharon Wright and Several Aunts Uncles and Cousins. He is Proceeded in death by his great grandparents, Grandfathers Clifford Lee Wright and Philip Stanton, Grandmother Margaret Ann Palmer Gount Stanton, Cousin Stacie Ann Wright, Uncle Marty Stanton.

A celebration of life for Branden will be held at Riverton City Park June 6th @ 10 am. Please come share your memories of Branden.