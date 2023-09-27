In loving memory, Beverly Large

BEVERLY JOLENE TASSITSIE LARGE

Beverly Jolene Tassitsie Large, 77, of Fort Washakie, WY passed away on September 23, 2023 at her residence in Fort Washakie, WY. A wake will be held on Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 6:00 pm at her residence at 24 Shoyo Lane. Traditional services will begin at 10:00 am on Friday, September 29, 2023 at her residence at 24 Shoyo Lane. Buriel will follow at Sacajawea Cemetery. The feast will follow at the Shoshone Episcopal Mission at the Parrish Hall.

Beverly was born on December 5, 1945 to Abraham Tassitsie and Irene Bonatsie in Lander, WY. She was a member of the Eastern Shoshone Tribe. She attended school in Morton, WY. She was a homemaker the majority of her life and she was an exquisite beadwork artist. She enjoyed making all sorts of beadwork items and making friends wherever she went. She was a happy, joyous person who always had a smile on her face. She had a distinctive laugh; you knew she was around and gave you a big smile. She loved to tease people just to make them laugh. She once said her home was a joyfulness home, she didn’t want sadness there. She will be remembered by family and friends as a happy woman.

She married Herman Joseph Lajeunesse, Jr. and they were later divorced. She married Sterling “Turtle” Keith Large on April 22, 1972 and they remained married until his death.

Beverly is proceeded in death by her parents, Abraham and Irene Bonatsie Tassitsie; husband Sterling “Turtle” Large, grandparents Hugo and Duty Tyler Bonatsie and Louis Tassitsie, brothers Eugene Leroy Tassitsie and Randall Adolph Tassitsie, sisters Aletha Jean Tassitsie, Ardela Kay Tassitsie, Thelma Jarvis, Valorena Tassitsie, Sharon Hereford, Shirley Posey, Philberta Tassitsie and Cynthia Moon, her son Bradley Steven Large and her adopted son Guy Fox of Spokane, Washington. Survivors include her daughters Aretha Lajeunesse, Jessie Poire, son Jesse Lajeunesse (Denise), sister Rosemary Perry, nieces, nephews, and cousins.