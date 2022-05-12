In loving memory, Audrey Ann Underwood

Audrey Ann Underwood was born on October 20, 1946, in Fort Washakie, WY to Martin M. Underwood, Sr., and Philomena Walker-Underwood. Audrey left us on Saturday, May 7, 2022. Audrey was given the name ‘Sioux Woman” or “Nootine’ Hisei”.

A wake service will be held on Friday, May 13, 2022, at 6:00pm, at Karen Trosper’s residence, 22 Thunder Lane, Ethete, WY. Funeral services will be Saturday, May 14, 2022, at 10:00am at the same location. Burial will follow at Sage-Redman Cemetery. After the service a meal will be provided at Karen Trosper’s residence.

Audrey lived in the Mill Creek area until her early 20’s, she was of the Catholic faith and the traditional Arapaho ways. She attended grade school at the old Lower Mill Creek School and later graduated 8th grade from Mill Creek Elementary School. She attended Fremont County Vocational High School in Lander for a short time before transferring to and graduating from St. Stephen’s Mission High School in 1964. Audrey also traveled to Chicago, IL for a summer work program when she was in high school. She lived with and worked for an Italian family doing childcare; Audrey expressed that she was very lonesome for home but stayed and completed the program. In her youth, Audrey enjoyed listening to her many albums including The Supremes, Journey, Bob Seger, and Donna Summer.

Following her high school graduation, Audrey attended Haskell Institute in Lawrence, Kansas. Audrey graduated from Haskell in 1968 with an Associate of Science degree in Business Management.

Upon her graduation, Audrey moved to the Fort Washakie area and worked at the Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) Wind River Agency, under a tribal program as a Land Enterprise Clerk. Audrey was subsequently hired by the BIA as a Titles Examiner in the Land, Titles, and Records Office in the Billings Area Office in Billings, MT. Audrey then moved back to Fort Washakie and worked as a Realty Specialist for the Rights-of-Way section, Branch of Realty, Wind River Agency. Audrey’s career spanned 35 years and she retired in 2009.

Audrey enjoyed her work throughout the years and worked alongside special friends Ardena

Spoonhunter, Harold Ouray, and Donna Boyer; and many co-workers; other Bureau staff; Shoshone and Arapaho Tribal Council members; Tribal Office staff; local and major company officials; and local Indian landowners.

Her family, her many friends, her co-workers, and other acquaintances will most likely remember the times they spent talking and laughing with Audrey. She had a sense of humor like no other and enjoyed joking and teasing everyone she knew and met. Audrey participated in the Arapaho ceremonies, she liked to camp every year at the Sundance, and liked going to the mountains to cook and camp. Audrey was an avid bowler, she participated in many local and National bowling tournaments. She also enjoyed playing Bingo. Later in life, Audrey loved spending time with her sister Gerri, playing cards, and pulling all-nighters at the Casinos.

Audrey is survived by her son Jamal Shawn Judge, Sr., and companion Dolly Aoah, grandsons Jayvion, Keaton, and Jamal, Jr. Her brothers: Alfred Redman Sr.; Ray Underwood; Martin Underwood, Jr. (Aldene); Jerome Underwood; Johnny (Fish John) Friday; Ernie, Jerry, and Donnie Sun Rhodes; and John Earl Willow. Sisters: Alvena Oldman, Anita Hungary, Ruth Big Lake, Jody Jorgenson, Patricia, Kay, Alicia, Geraldine, and Becky (Tim Miller, Jr.), Karen Trosper, Olivia Burton, Liz Smith, Colleen Addison, Marie Gambler, and Annette Sun Rhodes.

Nephews: Martin and Emily Underwood, Ill, and children; Tyrell Underwood and children; Wesley and

Marguerite Underwood, Jr., and family; Darrell and Renata Underwood and family; Jeff and LaTasha Underwood and family; George Sankey and family; Reginald Kyle Trosper and family; Bernie Underwood and sons; Braeden and Lauren Underwood; Lorenzo Underwood and children; Michael Underwood; John Underwood, Jr. and niece Loveliah; Jake Posey and family; Marlow and Sarah, and Marlow’s children; and Marland Underwood and children.

Nieces: Holly Underwood (Robert Aragon, Jr.), and family; Linda Underwood; Antoinette Jorgenson and children; Juanita Mount (Miguel Musalem) and family; Kelly (Ryan Gambler, Jr.), and family; Leslie Underwood (Beaver C’Bearing) and family; Nicolette Miller (Jason Brown, Jr.); Danielle and Christian Amos and family; Alicia and Kaelube Carpenter and son Keenan; Sarah Sankey and daughters; Jocelyn

Underwood and son Cannon; Amber Yellow Bear and daughters; Natasha Underwood; Ashley Underwood (Jason Moss, Sr.) and family; Cassie Underwood; Mia Underwood (Lester Washakie) and sons; Blanche Underwood; Stevie and Tyrone Gorman and family; Audrey D. Underwood and family; and Lorie Underwood.

Audrey wished to acknowledge the following special people in her life and longtime family members: Timothy Miller, Jr., Beaver C’Bearing, Michael Hiwalker, Theodora Dawes-Hill, Billie C’Hair, Marla Deale, Bo Posey, Byron Shavehead, Will Enos, Shawny Tree-Top, and Russell Young.

Godsons: John Arneach, George Redman, and Virgil Whiteman, Jr.

Special friends: Loretta Fowler, Lois Shortman, Catherine (Cat) and Carol Trumbull, Celeste Coulston, the staff and patients at Wind River Dialysis Center, and many, many others too numerous to mention.

Extended families: Redman, Willow, Shakespeare, Oldman, Hungary, Posey, Sun Rhodes, Warren, Geraldine Brown family, Bushyhead, HeCrow, Brings Him Back, and numerous other nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

Audrey was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents: May and Lorenzo Walker, Tom and

Blanche Underwood, Sr.; her aunts and uncles: Josephine and Elk Redman, Mary and Otto Hungary, Ruth and Ernest Sun Rhodes, Elizabeth and West Shakespeare. Brothers: Wesley Underwood, Sr., James ‘Patrick’ Underwood, John Underwood, Sr., Vincent Underwood, Sr., Edward Underwood, and Baby boy Underwood; Bobby, George West, Richard ‘Big Rock’, and Nickerson Shakespeare, and Hubert Redman.

Brother-in-law Jimmy Oldman. Sisters: Lucy Willow, Eloise Stewart, Matilda Bushyhead, Zette

Underwood, and Mona Underwood. Nephews: Joseph ‘Birdi’ Underwood, Dwight Ferris, Jr., and Daniel Ferris. Nieces: Kerry Underwood, Colleen Underwood, and Philana Underwood, and granddaughter

Celena Aragon. Special friends: Edmund Tindall, Ardena Spoonhunter, Harold Ouray, and Donna Boyer.