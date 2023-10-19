In loving memory, Anciel Twitchell

Anciel Twitchell, 89, of Fort Washakie, Wyoming passed away on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at the Morning Star Care Center in Fort Washakie.

Anciel was born on June 16, 1934 and is the third of three sons.

On April 1, 1953 he married the love of his life, Marietta Hornecker.

Growing up, he was active in his school’s track and football team. During his freshman year, the Lander football team were even state champs!

Anciel was a devoted father and, as his job allowed, went to his children’s school activities, football games, school plays, and band concerts. He loved going up to the mountains with his kids, having picnics in the summer and hunting in fall. In the winter, he enjoyed pulling kids on their sleds behind the old suburban and also enjoyed ice skating south of town.

He worked in road construction and was also coal miner in Kemmerer for 38 years. He worked full time at the mine, but in his extra time he worked for a local contractor, building reservoirs and cleaning ditches for local ranchers. He often took his wife and children with him. He would put them to work, having them walk ahead of him checking and surveying stakes. This would, of course, often turn into picnics which was always fun.

Anciel loved planes and could tell you what they were and what they could do. He was also known as an excellent catskinner and equipment operator. He learned to run the equipment from his dad.

He was a charter member of Lincoln County Search and Rescue as well as a life member of the NRA and was also a Union member.

Anciel was active in his church and enjoyed his callings. During the last few years we spent in Kemmerer, he became more active in the church, serving as ward clerk and stake missionary. He loved participating when his ward had plays and programs, at one play he was father Noah.

Anciel was always proud of his Indian heritage. His nickname around Kemmerer was Chief which he even had on his truck. He always said he wanted to be buried here in his home. No matter where he worked, this valley was his home, and now this is his home to stay for a while.

Anciel is preceded in death by his father, mother, and brothers, Leonard and Gary.

He is survived by his wife, Marietta; brother Louis; his children; 8 grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren, and 19 great-great grandchildren.

A visitation will be held at Hudson’s Funeral home (680 Mount Hope Dr. Lander, WY 82520) on Thursday, October 19 from 5-7 P.M.

Funeral services will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Fort Washakie (12712 US-287, Fort Washakie, WY 82514) on Friday, October 20 at 11:00 A.M. with a viewing taking place prior to services from 9:30 A.M. – 11:00 A.M.