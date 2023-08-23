In loving memory, Aloysius C’Bearing Jr.

Aloysius C’Bearing Jr., 73 of Ethete, WY passed away on August 18, 2023, in Casper, WY. Al was born on July 4, 1950, to the late Aloysius C’Bearing, Sr. and the late Bernice O’Neal-Jenkins. After Al graduated from Flandreau Indian School in Flandreau, SD in 1969, he went on to Haskell Indian Junior College where he received his associate degree in 1971.

Shortly after graduating at Haskell, he joined the United States Air Force in 1971 where he was a jet engine mechanic. He received his basic training at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, TX. He then was transferred to Chanute Air Force Base in Illinois where he was stationed for a year. After spending a year at Chanute Air Force Base, he was stationed at Edwards Air Force Base in California. Al gave three years of his life to the Air Force when he was honorably discharged in July 1974.

Soon after completion of his military duties he returned home. He was employed by the Shoshone & Arapaho Tribes Tribal Fish & Game for five years. Then after his five years with the Tribal Fish & Game he went on to work for School District 14 for 30 plus years as a home school coordinator. While working for School District 14 he coached many sports at Mill Creek Elementary/Wyoming Indian Schools ranging from youth to high school sports.

He married Sandra Redman-C’Bearing on August 2, 1974, in Lander, WY. Together they had four children Polly, Robert, Aloysius III, and Aloysa C’Bearing. They have 15 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

Al retired from School District 14 in 2018 and spent time watching his grandchildren play sports. He enjoyed being outdoors which includes hunting, fishing, camping, and spending time with his family. He was a strong believer in his Northern Arapaho traditional Way of life.

He is survived by his wife Sandra, daughters Polly C’Bearing and Aloysa (John) C’Bearing, sons Robert C’Bearing and Aloysius (Chanice) C’Bearing. Grandchildren Jordan (Laniece), Amanda, Caleb, Taleah, Naliaah, Ali, Robert Jr., and Aiyah C’Bearing, Ashley Addison, Jr., Devyn Gambler, Madisyn, Tsani, Andre, Khalessi, and Jionni Arneach. Great grandchildren Keen, Kacen, Jayla Abeyta, Huntleigh and Daleigha Brown, and Oakley C’Bearing. Sister Gwyn C’Bearing and brother Bob (Augusta) C’Bearing.

He is preceded in death by his parents Aloysius C’Bearing Sr. & Bernice O’Neal Jenkins, brother Vidale C’Bearing, and daughter Baby C’Bearing.

Rosary services will be held Tuesday August 22, 2023, at St. Stephens Catholic Church in St. Stephens, WY at 7 pm with wake to follow at 451 Ethete Rd. Ethete, WY. Funeral services will be held Wednesday August 23, 2023, at 10 am at Blue Sky Hall in Ethete, WY. A burial will follow at Sage-Redman Cemetery.

