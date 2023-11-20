In loving memory, Alfred Redman

He was part of the Wind River Indian Athletic Association, which sponsored many basketball tournaments for adults, teens and tiny tots. This group could be found at Blue Sky Hall organizing many community events. Alfred served on the Northern Arapaho Tribal Committee, was a member of the Fremont County School District #14 Board of Trustees, Ethete Pow-wow Committee and Sky People.
In his younger years he liked to race horses and did Indian Relay. He ranched, farmed and tended to his horses and cows. He was also a team roper. You could find him fishing, canoeing and bowling.
Alfred liked to spend time at the local casinos, watch a variety of sports, especially the games that included his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He liked to eat at the Oxbow in Lander and tease the workers. Basketball was his favorite and went to as many games as he could, especially to watch the Chiefs.
He is survived by Brother: Marty (Aldene) Underwood. Daughters, Josephine Redman (Darnell), Tessa Redman (Larry) Son, Travis (Rose) Brockie Sisters, Alvena Oldman, Anita Hungary, Jodi, Tish, Kay, Karen, Geraldine, and Alicia Underwood. Brothers, Marty and Jerome Underwood. Grandchildren: John, Jr, Tom-Elk, Jacob, JayceMarie, Darrius, Kristina, Josie, Tommie, LJ, Jason, Dimetri, Travis II, Wilson, Edison, and Jesse. Great Grandchildren; Mateo, Kaydan, Jaelle, Russell, Jayshawn, Trevor, Kokteenox, Bayleigh-Ann, Layla, Aliyah, Kendrick, Liam, Juliette, Peyton, Kellen, Elliott, Irene, Travis III, Kasen, Emma, Weptis, Demetri, Jr, Andre, Skyson and Jesse. Nephews: Jerry, George, Mike, John Earl, Nieces: Patricia, Donita, Sandra, Lisa, Jessica, Margie, Joan, Veronica, Christine and Linda. Also numerous other family members and friends. We hope that we did not leave anyone out, but please accept our apologies if we did.
He was preceded in death by his Father Elk Redman Mother Josephine E. Underwood-Redman. Wife, Mary Alice Doney-Redman. Brothers: Benny SunRhodes, Sherman Redman, Vincent Redman, Delbert Redman, Anthony Redman and Hubert Redman. Sisters: Lucy Redman-Willow and Francis Jane Redman. Sons, John Redman, Sr and Alfred Redman, Jr. Daughter, Mary Frances Redman. Grandchildren Henry Standing Elk III and Tianna Redman.
Services will be held at the Alfred Redman Gymnasium. The wake will be November 19, 2023 at 6 pm and the funeral services will be on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 10 am. Burial will be at the Sage-Redman Cemetery.
Hudsons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.