In loving memory, Alfred Redman

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Alfred P. Redman, Sr. on November 15th, 2023 in Billings, Montana. Alfred P. Redman, Sr. was born on July 21st, 1936 in Ethete, WY. To Elk and Josephine Underwood Redman. In 1965, he married Mary Alice Doney.

He attended schools at St. Michael’s Mission, St. Stephens Mission and Fremont Vocational High School in Lander, WY. He attended Northwest Community College in Powell, where he played football and basketball. Alfred enlisted in the Air Force and was stationed in San Antonio,Texas. He attended Business College in Billings, Montana where he met his wife, Mary Alice Doney. He became an accountant and worked for the Bureau of Indian Affairs in Billings and then in Ft. Washakie, WY.

He assisted our local tribal people in starting and getting funding for Wyoming Indian High School. He first served as a Project Director. During this time he earned his Bachelor’s degree from Fort Wright College in Spokane, Washington. He was then hired to be a Social Studies teacher and athletic director at WIHS. He coached many sports including, volleyball, football, basketball and track. He has been referred to as the most successful coach in Wyoming High School history. Some of the accomplishments his teams earned was having a 50 consecutive game winning streak, making it to state twenty-two times and earning six state championships and putting Wyoming Indian High School on the map. He has been inducted into various Hall of Fames. WIHS renamed the gym in his honor, the Alfred P. Redman Sr Gymnasium. He then retired in 2005.

Tribe as their Tribal Education Director, where he was employed until he passed away. This department and their board are working for all the students on the reservation to receive a high quality education. He was part of the Wind River Indian Athletic Association, which sponsored many basketball tournaments for adults, teens and tiny tots. This group could be found at Blue Sky Hall organizing many community events. Alfred served on the Northern Arapaho Tribal Committee, was a member of the Fremont County School District #14 Board of Trustees, Ethete Pow-wow Committee and Sky People. In his younger years he liked to race horses and did Indian Relay. He ranched, farmed and tended to his horses and cows. He was also a team roper. You could find him fishing, canoeing and bowling. Advertisement Alfred liked to spend time at the local casinos, watch a variety of sports, especially the games that included his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He liked to eat at the Oxbow in Lander and tease the workers. Basketball was his favorite and went to as many games as he could, especially to watch the Chiefs. He is survived by Brother: Marty (Aldene) Underwood. Daughters, Josephine Redman (Darnell), Tessa Redman (Larry) Son, Travis (Rose) Brockie Sisters, Alvena Oldman, Anita Hungary, Jodi, Tish, Kay, Karen, Geraldine, and Alicia Underwood. Brothers, Marty and Jerome Underwood. Grandchildren: John, Jr, Tom-Elk, Jacob, JayceMarie, Darrius, Kristina, Josie, Tommie, LJ, Jason, Dimetri, Travis II, Wilson, Edison, and Jesse. Great Grandchildren; Mateo, Kaydan, Jaelle, Russell, Jayshawn, Trevor, Kokteenox, Bayleigh-Ann, Layla, Aliyah, Kendrick, Liam, Juliette, Peyton, Kellen, Elliott, Irene, Travis III, Kasen, Emma, Weptis, Demetri, Jr, Andre, Skyson and Jesse. Nephews: Jerry, George, Mike, John Earl, Nieces: Patricia, Donita, Sandra, Lisa, Jessica, Margie, Joan, Veronica, Christine and Linda. Also numerous other family members and friends. We hope that we did not leave anyone out, but please accept our apologies if we did. He was preceded in death by his Father Elk Redman Mother Josephine E. Underwood-Redman. Wife, Mary Alice Doney-Redman. Brothers: Benny SunRhodes, Sherman Redman, Vincent Redman, Delbert Redman, Anthony Redman and Hubert Redman. Sisters: Lucy Redman-Willow and Francis Jane Redman. Sons, John Redman, Sr and Alfred Redman, Jr. Daughter, Mary Frances Redman. Grandchildren Henry Standing Elk III and Tianna Redman. Services will be held at the Alfred Redman Gymnasium. The wake will be November 19, 2023 at 6 pm and the funeral services will be on Monday, November 20, 2023 at 10 am. Burial will be at the Sage-Redman Cemetery. Advertisement Hudsons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Retirement was not for Alfred, he coached the Riverton High School girls basketball and later went to the Arapaho Charter High school. He went to work for the Northern Arapaho