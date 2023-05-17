In loving memory, Alanna Tendore

Alanna Lillian Tendore, 55 passed away on May 14, 2023 in Lander, Wyoming. Alanna was born in Lander, Wyoming and grew up near the Fort Hall Indian Reservation and spent her adult life in Fremont County.

Alanna completed her high school certification at Lander Valley High School, attended Central Wyoming College, and also completed a certification with the Bureau of Indian Affairs as a tribal realty clerk and was employed with her colleague, and great friend, Becky Sage Quiver for eighteen years.

Prior to employment with the Tribal Realty department, Alanna had also worked with the Wind River Agency’s Wildland Firefighter camp crew for four consecutive summers, she was trained as a road construction flagger which led to working numerous seasons with a variety of road construction vendors in, and around, the Wind River Indian Reservation.

Alanna was married to John Moralez in Lander, Wyoming in 2000 and had two children from the union. Upon their divorce, Alanna continued to support her children and had looked forward to the birth of her first grandchild, Kylo. Alanna enjoyed spending time with her animals and traveling to various casinos, sundances, and pow wows to see her relatives and friends. She will be remembered for her beautiful smile, great friendship, and her natural ability to encourage and support her family and cherished friends despite the obstacles faced.

Alanna is survived by her only son, Jay Wynne Moralez, and her daughter, Ann Louisa (MJ) Moralez, grandson Kylo Joseph Felter, Maternal grandmothers, Zella Guina, Mary Jane Goggles, Rose (John) Wadda. Her paternal aunt Ramona Whitworth, and maternal aunts; D. Lynette (Orville) St. Clair, June O’Neal, Mary Alvarez, and her beloved niece-Starla Sorrels. Alanna is also survived by her brothers; Alan ‘Winx’ Tendore Jr., Tim ‘Sacky’ (Rebecca) Miller Jr., Lynn Tendore, Sr., Neil R. St. Clair, and Lee ‘Giz’ Tendore. Alanna is also survived by her sisters; Debra Tendore, Lisa Mae Tacunan, Molly Tendore, Rory Tendore as well as her lifelong sisters Marlo Friday, Dionne Nowlin, and Elaine Burnett.

Alanna was proceeded in death by her father, Alan R. Tendore Sr., her mother, Irene Clarice (St. Clair) Tendore and her favored aunt- Regina ‘Goat’ Hill. Paternal grandparents, William and Lillian ‘Teba’ (Graham) Tindore, and maternal grandparents, Lynn and Eloise (Sonnicant) St. Clair. Alanna was also proceeded by her siblings, Cass William Tendore, Richard Edison Tendore, Mark Wynne Mc Adams, Albert Burnett, and Kelly O’Neal as well as nephews, Rodney Jackson Jr, Scott Sorrels, Christopher Tendore, Bryant Skyhawk Tillman, and her beloved niece, Raven Dawn Waterhouse.

A traditional wake will be held on Thursday, May 18, 2023 at the Park on Trout Creek (Chester St. Clair previous residence) in Fort Washakie at 7:00 p.m. Funeral services will take place on Friday, May 19, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. on site. Pending cremation, burial will take place at a later date.

Pall bearers for Alanna’s services will be; H. Lee Brown, Frank Edmo, Chester Berk Friday, John McAdams, Casey Nowlin, Christopher Robinson, Logan Savage Sr., Dakota Snyder, Leroy Surrell, and Aidan St. Clair

Honorary pall bearers will consist of her grandsons and families of Alvarez, Aoah, Aragon, Burnett, Day, Edmo, Engavo, Felter, Ferris, Hereford, Hill, Jorgenson, Large, Le Clair, Mann, Marshall, McAdams, McGill, Metz, Miller, Nipwater, Noseep, Nowlin, O’Neal, Oldman, Perry, Pingree, Posey, Roberts, Shongutsie, Shoyo, Snyder, St. Clair, Teton, Tidzump, Tillman, Tindore, Ute, Wadda, Wagon, Washakie, Wesaw, and White.