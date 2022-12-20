IMPACT 307 provides progress updates on 2022 Fremont County Startup Challenge winners

(Lander, WY) – As the 2023 Fremont County Startup Challenge enters the early stages and prepares for the April 27 Pitch Night, Brian Young from IMPACT 307 has provided some updates on how the 2022 Challenge winners are currently progressing.

“The three companies are well on their way to adding new sustainable jobs while

facilitating economic growth countywide,” Young stated in the release.

The updates are below.

“Business is off to a flying start with the installation of commercial duct work for the previously purchased CNC machine. The massive shop on his ranch property is now fully insulated and ready for winter with a high- quality heating system. Eric has many orders lined up, has hired his first full-time employee, and recently completed the first of many new cabinets builds.”

“Alicia is up and running performing research and development testing using her new commercial pelleting machine. With supplies for online sales in hand, the business is planning for a commercial launch in late December. Her building is fully insulated and ready for year-round production.“

“Daniel recently moved into a 3,000 square foot building in Riverton and has set up his research and development equipment. The business has been testing many types of mushroom material products and should be ready to market in early 2023. The building is now equipped with high quality lab equipment and also now has space for his culinary mushroom business to expand.“

The April 27, 2023 Pitch Night will be held in Lander.

Be on the lookout in the coming weeks for more information about the application process.