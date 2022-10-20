ILAW and Wyoming Outdoor Council host Halloween Masquerade, bringing awareness to programs in the community

(Riverton, WY) The Indigenous Lands Alliance of Wyoming (ILAW), in collaboration with the Wyoming Outdoor Council, hosted a night of fun at their Halloween Masquerade last Friday, October 14 at the Fairgrounds-Fremont Center.

The event was open to the public and very well attended, with families and youth coming in costume for a night of trunk or treat, candy and treats, very competitive cakewalk and musical chairs contests, costume contests by age group, a “spooky” dance contest, face painting, drums and dancing, food and fun.

Big Wind Carpenter of ILAW and the WOC, along with other supporting groups and organizations that were present at the masquerade, took the stage during an open mic and shared what each of their organizations does for the community and tribes, describing the programs they offer.

The Indigenous Lands Alliance of Wyoming is a coalition of local tribes and ancestral tribes of Wyoming; their mission is to unite conservation work and Traditional Ecological Knowledge (TEK), the Red Desert Land Campaign, renewables, climate change, and Net Zero. Visit their Facebook page to find out more about their projects and activities at Facebook.com/IndigenousLandAlliance The Wyoming Outdoor Council hosted a table at the Halloween Masquerade. h/t/ Carol Harper

The mission of the Wyoming Outdoor Council is to “protect Wyoming’s environment and quality of life now and for future generations.” Find out more on their website at: wyomingoutdoorcouncil.org Mercedes Harris (left) and Leslie Spoonhunter (right) of the Riverton Peace Mission’s Native American Voter Project hosted a table at the Halloween Masquerade. h/t Carol Harper

The Riverton Peace Mission’s 2022 Native American Voter Project team was present with their “Commit to Vote” campaign, as well as to provide information on how to register to vote, absentee ballot information, and voting rights restoration. For more information, visit: rivertonpeacemission.org