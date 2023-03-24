Identities, cause of death determined for two individuals found deceased in vehicle in Lander parking lot

(Lander, WY) – The Fremont County Coroner’s Office has released the identities and toxicology results of the two individuals found deceased in a vehicle back in February, according to documents shared with County 10 on March 24.

The deceased have been identified as 29-year-old Hayden Ramsay and 62-year-old Ronald LaRue Jr.

The bodies of the two men were discovered in a vehicle parked at a Lander business on February 25, with the reporting party telling the Lander Police Department the cause of death looked like “possible asphyxiation” at the time.

Their deaths were ultimately ruled accidental by the Coroner’s Office investigation report, with the cause of death for both listed as “Acute carbon monoxide poisoning due to broken vehicle exhaust.”

The Relevant Toxicology in the reports shared that each had high Carboxyhemoglobin levels, which is the complex formed within red blood cells when hemoglobin is exposed to carbon monoxide.

Ramsay’s Carboxyhemoglobin levels were at a 79% saturation level, while LaRue’s were at 49%.