Ibach selected as next FCSD #25 superintendent

(Riverton, WY) – Jodi Ibach was extended a contract to be the next Fremont County School District #25 superintendent. This news comes after a special board meeting tonight, March 23.

The only internal candidate out of the pool of three, Ibach is the current assistant superintendent for the district. She has served in this role since 2020. Prior to that, she was the principal at Buffalo High School from 2018 to 2020.

She holds a certificate of school principalship from the University of Wyoming and a special education endorsement from the Wyoming Department of Education. She has a Master of Arts in elementary education from Regis University and a Bachelor of Arts in psychology from Eastern Montana College.

Ibach attended kindergarten through high school at Fremont County School District #25, leaving for about three decades following graduation.

Her contract is effective July 1, 2023. Ibach with her family Thursday night (h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10)