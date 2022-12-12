Huge field at Powell Invite

A huge field descended on Powell for the season opening Panther Invitational last Friday and Saturday. A total of 23 teams from Wyoming and Montana, representing all three divisions of Wyoming wrestling led to the second largest tournament of the season after Riverton’s Ron Thon.
Fremont County crowned two boys and two girls’ champions.
Defending state champions Wyatt Trembly of Dubois, and Pehton Truempler of Shoshoni won their respective 170 and 182 pound divisions.
In the first sanction wrestling event for girls in Wyoming, Shoshoni’s Abrianna Kiser won the 155-pound division, and Wind River’s AnnaBeth Bornhoft took first at 110-pounds, beating her younger sister Molly in the championship match.
Lander Valley had the highest team finish in 11th place, scoring 50 points. Laurel, Montana won the event with 128 points, edging perennial Montana wrestling power Huntley Project who finished second with 121.5. Natrona County was the highest Wyoming team in third place with 108 points.
Powell Invitational Team Scores: 1. Laurel, MT, 128 2. Huntley Project 121.5, 3. Natrona County 108, 4. Powell 80, 5. Park/Sweet Grass, MT 77, 6. Lockwood, MT 74, 7. Buffalo/Lovell 72, 9. Hardin, MT 62, Cody 59, 11. Lander 50, 12. Thermopolis, 13. Campbell County 41, 14. Shoshoni 36, 15. Dubois, 31, 16. Greybull/Riverside 29, 17. Wind River 20, 18. Rocky Mountain/Thunder Basin 10, 20. Red Lodge, MT 9, 21. Riverton 6, 22. Worland/Wyoming Indian 0
106: 1. Konner Heath, LAU, 6. Sammie Cyrus, DUB
113: 1. Baylor Burton, HUN, 6. Jon Hernandez, RIV
120: 1. Cole Krutzfeldt, LOC, 5. Colin McWilliams, LAN
126: 1. Brody Ketterling, LOC, 5. Aiden Ruby, WR, 6. Landon Jones, LAN
132: 1. Cooper Lane, HUN, 3. K.C. Gibson, WR
138: 1. Gage McGillvray, PAR/SW
145: 1. Sean Mehling, HAR, 2. Hunter Velarde, LAN, 5. Charles Snyder, LAN
152: 1. Danyk Jacobsen, PAR/SW
160: 1. Roedy Farrell, THM
170: 1. Wyatt Trembly, DUB, 4. Gabe Harris, LAN
182: 1. Pehton Truempler, SHO
195: 1. Lance Rabel, BUF, 5. Julian Cabello, SHO
220: 1. Stetson Davis, POW
285: 1. James Love, LOV
Girls:
105: 1. Evelyn Arciga, LOC
110: 1. AnnaBeth Bornhoft, WR, 2. Molly Bornhoft, WR
115: 1. Serenity Hernandez, LOC, 4. Tymberlee Stanley, RIV
120: 1. Meadow Mahlmeister, LOC
125: 1. Yessenia Teague, POW
130: 1. Teila Peters, BUF, 4. Jordan Nielsen, LAN, 5. Naomi Johnson, DUB
135: 1. Danika Crumrine, LOV, 2. Brueklyn Truempler, SHO
140: 1. Gretchen Donally, HUN, 3. Lacoda Keiser, SHO
145: 1. Alix Sorensen, THM
155: 1. Abrianna Kiser, SHO
170: 1. Ashton Hubbs, COD, 2. Sienna Seabolt, DUB
190: 1. Harley Hunter, CC