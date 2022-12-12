Huge field at Powell Invite

A huge field descended on Powell for the season opening Panther Invitational last Friday and Saturday. A total of 23 teams from Wyoming and Montana, representing all three divisions of Wyoming wrestling led to the second largest tournament of the season after Riverton’s Ron Thon. Wind River junior Aidan Ruby wrestled Lander’s Landon Jones in the fifth/sixth match – {h/t Bridget Truempler}

Fremont County crowned two boys and two girls’ champions. Pehton Truempler won the 182 pound division. He waited for the official in a match with Riverton’s Jordan May – {h/t Bridget Truempler}

Defending state champions Wyatt Trembly of Dubois, and Pehton Truempler of Shoshoni won their respective 170 and 182 pound divisions.

Advertisement

Shoshoni’s Lacoda Kiser worked for a take down – {h/t Bridget Truempler}

In the first sanction wrestling event for girls in Wyoming, Shoshoni’s Abrianna Kiser won the 155-pound division, and Wind River’s AnnaBeth Bornhoft took first at 110-pounds, beating her younger sister Molly in the championship match. Sisters AnnaBeth and Molly Bornhoft wrestled in the championship match at 110 pounds – {h/t Bridget Truempler}

Lander Valley had the highest team finish in 11th place, scoring 50 points. Laurel, Montana won the event with 128 points, edging perennial Montana wrestling power Huntley Project who finished second with 121.5. Natrona County was the highest Wyoming team in third place with 108 points. Carson Kisling pulled off a body slam take down – {h/t Bridget Truempler}

Powell Invitational Team Scores: 1. Laurel, MT, 128 2. Huntley Project 121.5, 3. Natrona County 108, 4. Powell 80, 5. Park/Sweet Grass, MT 77, 6. Lockwood, MT 74, 7. Buffalo/Lovell 72, 9. Hardin, MT 62, Cody 59, 11. Lander 50, 12. Thermopolis, 13. Campbell County 41, 14. Shoshoni 36, 15. Dubois, 31, 16. Greybull/Riverside 29, 17. Wind River 20, 18. Rocky Mountain/Thunder Basin 10, 20. Red Lodge, MT 9, 21. Riverton 6, 22. Worland/Wyoming Indian 0 Freshman Brueklyn Truempler worked to pin Autumn Clark of Thunder Basin – {h/t Bridget Truempler}

106: 1. Konner Heath, LAU, 6. Sammie Cyrus, DUB

Advertisement

113: 1. Baylor Burton, HUN, 6. Jon Hernandez, RIV

120: 1. Cole Krutzfeldt, LOC, 5. Colin McWilliams, LAN

126: 1. Brody Ketterling, LOC, 5. Aiden Ruby, WR, 6. Landon Jones, LAN

Advertisement

132: 1. Cooper Lane, HUN, 3. K.C. Gibson, WR

138: 1. Gage McGillvray, PAR/SW

145: 1. Sean Mehling, HAR, 2. Hunter Velarde, LAN, 5. Charles Snyder, LAN

Advertisement

152: 1. Danyk Jacobsen, PAR/SW

160: 1. Roedy Farrell, THM

170: 1. Wyatt Trembly, DUB, 4. Gabe Harris, LAN

182: 1. Pehton Truempler, SHO

195: 1. Lance Rabel, BUF, 5. Julian Cabello, SHO

220: 1. Stetson Davis, POW

285: 1. James Love, LOV Thunder Basin’s Caprice held the upper position over Lander’s Jordan Nielsen – {h/t Bridget Truempler}

Girls:

105: 1. Evelyn Arciga, LOC

110: 1. AnnaBeth Bornhoft, WR, 2. Molly Bornhoft, WR

115: 1. Serenity Hernandez, LOC, 4. Tymberlee Stanley, RIV

120: 1. Meadow Mahlmeister, LOC

125: 1. Yessenia Teague, POW

130: 1. Teila Peters, BUF, 4. Jordan Nielsen, LAN, 5. Naomi Johnson, DUB

135: 1. Danika Crumrine, LOV, 2. Brueklyn Truempler, SHO

140: 1. Gretchen Donally, HUN, 3. Lacoda Keiser, SHO

145: 1. Alix Sorensen, THM

155: 1. Abrianna Kiser, SHO

170: 1. Ashton Hubbs, COD, 2. Sienna Seabolt, DUB

190: 1. Harley Hunter, CC