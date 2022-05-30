Hudson Memorial Day 2022 services honor the fallen; Mayor proclaims May 30 as Dessie Bebout Day

(Hudson, WY) – The 2022 Memorial Day services in Hudson were held indoors at the Hudson City Hall this year, after cold temperatures and rain prevented the ceremony from proceeding at the cemetery as planned.

Mayor Mike Anderson welcomed the crowd, thanking everyone who helped prepare both the cemetery and the City Hall, before handing things over to Darrin Buse from the honor guard for benediction. h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo

In addition to honoring the fallen, Mayor Anderson took a moment to honor Dessie Bebout, who was one of the first women in Wyoming to enlist in WAVES (Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service), the women’s branch of the United States Naval Reserve during World War II.

In addition to Dessie’s military career, she was recognized for a life of service in Shoshoni in various organizations, her many volunteer groups throughout Fremont County, and was acknowledged for receiving several accolades and awards during her time as postmaster. h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo h/t Vince Tropea photo

Speakers at the event included District 25 Senator Cale Case, District 54 Representative Lloyd Larsen, and District 34 Representative Pepper Ottman, each of whom took a moment to honor the fallen, Bebout, and the town of Hudson.

Representative Larsen also recited the following poem “In Flanders Fields” by John McCrae:

“In Flanders fields the poppies blow, Between the crosses, row on row, That mark our place; and in the sky, The larks, still bravely singing, fly, Scarce heard amid the guns below. We are the Dead. Short days ago, We lived, felt dawn, saw sunset glow, Loved and were loved, and now we lie, In Flanders fields. Take up our quarrel with the foe: To you from failing hands we throw, The torch; be yours to hold it high. If ye break faith with us who die We shall not sleep, though poppies grow, In Flanders fields.“

