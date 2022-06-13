Hudson Daze is bringing the fun, June 18th

Don’t miss the annual Hudson Daze at the beautiful Gold Star Memorial Park in Hudson, WY on Saturday, June 18th! The fun starts at 10am with vendors, a car show, great food and live music.

This year Hudson Daze is featuring Jalan Crossland, an Americana artist from Tensleep Wyoming. Jalan is an award winning guitar and banjo player. He will be playing at the Hudson baseball field from 2-4pm. Bring a chair and enjoy the show! This is a free concert to raise funds to improve the baseball field.

Be sure to follow the Hudson Daze Facebook page for more information.

Advertisement

The craft and business fair will also be taking place during Hudson Daze. Booth fee is only $25 for the day.