(Hudson, WY) – The annual Hudson Daze happened this past weekend and today, June 21 they announced the winners of the car show.

1st place – Terry Hubenka ’68 Roadrunner

2nd place – Don Ellis ’68 Ford

3rd place – Zeke Gaudern ’39 Chevy

People’s Choice – Robert Dighton ’68 Chevy pickup (h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10)