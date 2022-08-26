How to watch Fremont County football all season long

(Fremont County, WY) – Friday night lights begin tonight with multiple Fremont County teams in action for either scrimmages or zero week contests. County 10 will be providing a radio feed in addition to video this year!

County 10 will live stream to our YouTube channel. The best way to be notified is by subscribing to our channel and hitting the notification bell. This will allow you to know when football and basketball games start.

Another way to watch is on Facebook. When games start to live, they will pop-up on our Facebook page and on your news feed. If you want to be notified of when live streams go live, you will need to follow us by liking our page and clicking on the follow button.

For radio, the Riverton Wolverines will be on 105.1 Jack FM while the Lander Valley Tigers will be on KOVE 1330 A.M. and 107.7 F.M.