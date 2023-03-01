How to stream Lander and Riverton basketball at regionals

(Fremont County, WY) – The end of the 2022-23 basketball season is near and the 3A/4A regional tournaments begin Thursday. County 10 is providing coverage of Lander and Riverton basketball through the regional tournament, but not on our normal platforms for video.

Radio coverage will stay the same. Lander will be on KOVE 1330 A.M. 107.7 FM while Riverton is on 105.1 Jack FM.

County 10 will also have video coverage throughout the regional tournaments but on different platforms this weekend. Due to the National Federal of State High School Associations (NFHS) and Wyoming High School Activities Association (WHSAA) agreement for post-season coverage, County 10 can not stream video on public platforms. However, video coverage will be provided. Riverton games can be viewed on SVI Media and the NFHS Network, while Lander will just be on the NFHS and radio. The NFHS does require a subscription for post-season coverage.

Lander

Riverton