Housing Authority seeking one new board member

The Lander Housing Authority is now accepting applications for one new board member. Applications are due on June 20th. The Lander Housing Authority manages Pushroot Village, a low-income, senior citizen housing facility. They are also responsible for planning, building, and operating the new Table Mountain Living Community.

The Lander Housing Authority meetings are on the third Wednesday of each month at 1 PM at City Hall.

Applications to be a board member can be found by going to https://www.landerwyoming.org/forms and click on the Citizen Board Expression of Interest Form. Forms may be dropped off at City Hall at 240 Lincoln in Lander, or emailed to [email protected] An emailed response will confirm your submission.