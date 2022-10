(Lander, WY) – The second and final House District 33 Candidate Forum will start at 6 pm tonight in the Carnegie Room at the Lander Library with incumbent Democrat candidate Andi LeBeau and Republican candidate Sarah Penn. Doors open at 5:30 pm.

You can catch the live stream on County 10’s Facebook page or YouTube Channel.

If you watched the live stream of last night’s HD 33 forum, there will be all new questions asked. You can catch the first forum below.

Advertisement