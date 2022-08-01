Hot today, with thunderstorms and showers likely beginning tomorrow

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, we can expect mostly hot and sunny conditions, with increasing clouds later in the day.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms will develop outside of the County today, and a Red Flag Warning is in effect for Johnson County.

High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90’s for most of the County today, with Dubois at 88 degrees.

Advertisement

Lows tonight will be in the mid 60’s for most, with Jeffrey City and Dubois a bit cooler at 59 and 54 degrees.