Hot today, with possible rain and thunderstorms; NWSR still warns of increased river flow

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, today will be hot with breezy winds across the area.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms are likely this afternoon and evening, with a few stronger storms possible.

High temperatures today will be in the lower 90’s for most of the County, with Dubois and Shoshoni the outliers at 81 and 98 degrees.

Advertisement

Lows will be a little all over the place, with Riverton and Shoshoni in the lower 60’s, Lander and Jeffrey City in the upper 50’s, and Dubois at 49 degrees.