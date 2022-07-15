Hot temperatures with rain and storms likely again today; record heat possible this weekend

(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, Fremont County can expect more of the same today, with a mix of clouds and sun and a scattering of showers and thunderstorms.

Some storms could be rather strong in the afternoon.

High temperatures will be in the mid 80’s for most of the County today, with Dubois and Shoshoni the outliers at 82 and 94 degrees.

Lows will be in the upper 50’s tonight.

Expect hot and drier weather for the weekend with only isolated storms.