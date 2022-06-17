Hot Summer nights roll out this Father’s Day weekend in Fremont County…

Rodeos, concerts, a triathlon, some 3-on-3 bball…petroglyphs, peaches and pecans (whaat?)…fun in the sun in Hudson…all on the lineup this Father’s Day weekend in “The County”!

On Friday…

The Northern Arapaho Tour Rodeo begins today and goes through Sunday. Ten contestants in each category! Wear red today in honor of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women. At 6 p.m. there will be a performance honoring Garrett Spoonhunter, and award-winning country singer/songwriter Armond Duck Chief from the Siska Nation will be performing at an outdoor concert at the casino at 9:30 p.m. More info at: natourrodeo.com

The streets of Shoshoni will be jumpin’ with their inaugural Hot Summer Nights 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament happening both Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Players of youth and adult age categories will be ready to compete on 10+ courts! Live DJ all day, prizes for the winners.

Also…the Shoshoni Farmers’ Market is tonight (and every Friday night) in the park from 5-7 p.m. at the Shoshoni Community Plaza Park. County 10 Photo – Shoshoni Farmer’s Market

Got ink? Wyoming Outdoor Gear Exchange in Riverton has been having a “Best Outdoor Themed” tattoo contest this week. Stop by and show your ink for a chance to win a $50 gift card! (Whaat?) Winners will be announced at the end of the biz day on Saturday.

Got books? The Friends of the Riverton Branch Library has a Book Sale today from 11am-5pm. Head up to the Mezzanine for some good reads! They also sell DVDs and LP records! (Whaat is an LP?)

Dubois Friday Night Rodeos are in full swing during the Summer months! Bring cash. Adults $15, Kids over age 5: $10. Kids under age 5 are FREE! (Whaat?)

h/t Dubois Friday Night Rodeo

On Saturday…

The run-bike-swim Lander Reverse Triathlon runs from 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. today, so be on the lookout for the participating athletes around town! Visit landertriathlon.org

Fill up your bags and baskets at the Farmers’ Markets and support your local growers and producers! Riverton and Lander Saturday markets are from 9-11 a.m. In Riverton, in the City Hall parking lot; in Lander at the City Park.

There’s a Consignment Auction starting at 9:30 a.m. at the Fremont County Fairgrounds in Riverton. Take a look around at items ranging from scuba gear (whaat?) to saddles, vintage sewing machines, tool boxes, gun scopes, camping gear, etc. AD Martin Lumber is bringing a variety of building materials, so here’s a chance to stock up for that Summer project you’ve been wanting to finish. Visit https://westlakeauctioneers.com for more info.

Hudson Daze kicks off at 10 a.m. in Gold Star Memorial Park with vendors, a car show, food, music by the Nightfire band…and lots of family fun! Check out award-winning guitar and banjo player Jalan Crossland from 2-4 p.m in a concert to raise funds for the baseball field. Check out the Hudson Daze Facebook page for more info! County 10 Photo – Hudson Daze, 2021

The Northern Arapaho Tour Rodeo continues with Slack Junior/Senior competitions beginning at 8 a.m., a performance honoring Ronnie Givens that evening at 6 pm., and Armond Duck Chief has another performance at 9:30 p.m. at the casino.

Local archeologist Jim Stewart will take you on a tour of Lander area petroglyphs, where you can learn the history of some of the local Native ancient rock art. Put on some sturdy shoes, bring $10 and meet at the Lander Pioneer Museum at 10 a.m. Skip Ewing – Photo via Skip Ewing Facebook

Multi-award-winning recording artist and songwriter Skip Ewing and his Horsepower 307 acoustic band are live in concert for a nationally syndicated PBS Concert Special taping celebrating his album “Wyoming” at the CWC Robert A. Peck Art Center. The concert is FREE (whaat?) and starts at 7 p.m. Click here for more information.

A truckload of fresh-picked Georgia peaches and pecans is coming to Riverton on Saturday, June 18 at Rocky Mountain Sports in Riverton! Only thing is, you have to reserve your boxes, so make reservations at MyFruitTruck.com/reserve, and pay at the time of pickup (walk-up customers are welcome, but they have a limited amount of peaches and pecans available, so it’s best to reserve your order).

Happy Father’s Day! Take dear ol’ Dad to his favorite local restaurant or coffee shop, or hey…fire up that grill and cook up some of that delicious local beef you bought at the farmers’ markets!

Want a sneak peek into next week? Check out County 10’s events and mark your calendars!