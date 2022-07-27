Hot Notes | Cool Nights Features Drones Over Yellowstone in Lander August 1st

Central Wyoming College will be presenting a Hot Notes | Cool Nites Concert in the Lander City Park on Monday, August 1. According to Kelly Dehnert, manager of the series, “Drones Over Yellowstone” will be featured as the guest artist for the concert which begins at 7 PM.

Dr. Jeremy Cochran, the Community Band Director, says the CWC Community Band will perform a variety of favorites for this final concert of the summer. “We’ve had great weather, strong audience turn-out in both cities, and splendid musical performances all summer,” Cochran said.

Drones Over Yellowstone “performs a unique blend of rockin’, blues-infused tunes,” according to Aaron Baldes, the solo performer. It will be his first performance for the Hot Notes audience. Baldes originally comes from Riverton and founded the band years ago there.

Advertisement

Hot Notes | Cool Nites Concerts in the Park were started by Tonia Burnette, former Robert A Peck Arts Center Coordinator, in the mid-nineties. The concerts this year are sponsored in part by the Lander and Riverton Recreation Boards, The Ranger, County 10, Home Source Realty, Wyoming Arts Council, Sinks Canyon Therapies, Rocky Mountain Agronomy, The Inn At Lander, and the Girard Law Offices.

Performers interested in playing in the CWC Community Band or others wishing to get more information about the concerts are encouraged to contact Dr. Cochran at [email protected] The band will begin rehearsing for its fall concert on August 25 at 6:30 P.M. in the Robert A. Peck Arts Center at Central Wyoming College.