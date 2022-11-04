Host your next business event in the atWork co-working space

The innovative, industrial, modern space at atWork co-working in Riverton presents the ideal place to host a business event. With the ability to accommodate a large group, or a smaller conference room set up, you will be able to present yourself in a professional environment to your group.

The atWork building can be rented out, upon availability, to anyone in the community. Along with a huge screen to cast your presentation or documents, and flexible seating, drinks and coffee are also provided to enhance your experience.

Check out the video below to walk through our space! You can also schedule an in person tour! Just shoot us an email: [email protected]