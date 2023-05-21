Hornecker inducted into the Wyoming Law Enforcement Hall of Fame

(Cheyenne, WY) – Retired Fremont County Sheriff Jack “Skip” Hornecker was inducted into the Wyoming Law Enforcement Hall of Fame on May 16 at the Wyoming State Capitol.

In 1983, according to his nomination letter, Hornecker began his career in law enforcement, working his way up from part-time detention officer to sheriff.

He served as the Fremont County Sheriff from 2003-2018.

Hornecker sat on numerous boards and committees, including the Wyoming Association of Sheriffs and Chiefs of Police and the Wyoming Sheriff’s Association.

He also worked at the Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy for four years.

Congratulations on your induction, Skip!

Also inducted on May 16 was retired Teton County Sheriff Bob Zimmer.

h/t Kathy Soule