Honoring “Who She Is” at the Lander Library this Friday

The Lander Library and Caldera Productions invite the community to a

special screening of the powerful documentary Who She Is.

When: Friday, December 9 th , 7:00-9:00 pm

Where: Lander Library, Carnegie Room

Who: Free and Open to the Public

Who She Is tells the story of four individual women caught in the Missing

and Murdered Indigenous Women (MMIW) epidemic. By bringing these

missing women to life on screen, through animation and first-person

storytelling, the documentary aims to humanize the people behind the

statistics. Audiences will learn each woman’s loves and losses and will

come to know their story. Through these women, the documentary hopes

to shine a light on the wider MMIW epidemic and gendered violence in

Wyoming and beyond.

In addition to the film there will be a panel discussion afterwards covering

the films creation and the important topics surrounding the film.