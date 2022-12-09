Honoring “Who She Is” at the Lander Library this Friday

The Lander Library and Caldera Productions invite the community to a
special screening of the powerful documentary Who She Is.
When: Friday, December 9 th , 7:00-9:00 pm
Where: Lander Library, Carnegie Room
Who: Free and Open to the Public
Who She Is tells the story of four individual women caught in the Missing
and Murdered Indigenous Women (MMIW) epidemic. By bringing these
missing women to life on screen, through animation and first-person
storytelling, the documentary aims to humanize the people behind the
statistics. Audiences will learn each woman’s loves and losses and will
come to know their story. Through these women, the documentary hopes
to shine a light on the wider MMIW epidemic and gendered violence in
Wyoming and beyond.
In addition to the film there will be a panel discussion afterwards covering
the films creation and the important topics surrounding the film.