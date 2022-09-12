Honor and Remember Ceremony held at National Museum of Military Vehicles on September 11

(Dubois, WY) – It was an emotional day at the National Museum of Military Vehicles on September 11 during the inaugural Honor and Remember Ceremony as family members of fallen soldiers shared about their loved ones.

One by one, the family members of Air Force Combat Controller John Chapman, Marine LCpl Rylee McCollum, Marine LCpl Chance Phelps, and Marine LCpl Jerrod Warden spoke about their lives and their service to this country. However, no family could be in attendance Marine Cpl. Matthew Henderson was also honored. The family of Air Force Combat Controller John Chapman (h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10) The family of Marine LCpl Rylee McCollum (h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10) The family of Marine LCpl Chance Phelps (h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10) The family of Marine LCpl Jerrod Warden (h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10)

Along with honoring these heroes, the NMMV honored those who perished and lost loved ones on the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks that took the lives of nearly 3,000 people.

A special guest at yesterday’s ceremony was George Lutz, founder of the Honor and Remember organization. He shared his own story about the loss of his son in December 2005 in Fallujah, Iraq, and what led him to establish the organization.

“Forgive me if I get emotional because, really, I’m not a speaker. I’m just a dad on a mission,” Lutz said. “And really, this is not what I do. This is who I am. So what you’re going to get is just me, being me.”

Governor Mark Gordon and First Lady Jennie Gordon were also in attendance. The Governor provided remarks and a prayer.

Scott and Lori Morrow sang two songs, “America the Beautiful” and “God Bless America.” The National Anthem was recorded and performed by the Riverton Jazz Choir, and closing out the ceremony was a recording of “You Raise Me Up” performed by the Ukrainian Children’s Choir.

Also participating in the ceremony were Rock Springs Marine Corps League LCpl Chance Phelps Detachment #1406, Lander Valley High School Military Science Program members Dixie Roberson and Masyn Haase, Barb Yllescas-Vorthmann and John Adams.