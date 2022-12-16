Holiday Highlight: Plains Floor and Window Covering

Plains Floor and Window Covering is the one stop shop to get your home interior updated and ready for the new year.

Plains offers tons of quality flooring options from a variety of distributors and has some great deals right now – 10% off any hard surface flooring purchase and installation.

Their in-stock offerings include carpet, luxury vinyl plank and laminate, and all are priced just right! Plains is also offering free 6 pound carpet pad, with any carpet purchase. Right now is a great time to update flooring, and Plains has you covered!

Plains is also offering 15% off Graber custom blinds and shades. This offer, as well as the above mentioned, run through the end of 2022. Stop in today and check out what this great locally-owned store has for you – and your home!

Plains Floor and Window Covering is located at 514 East Main in Riverton. They are open Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.