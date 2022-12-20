Holiday Highlight: Fremont Lander Ford Dodge Jeep

Fremont Motors in Lander is excited to wish everyone a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year! Jerrad and Charene stopped in and visited with Tony Crippen about the dealership’s work in giving back to our communities this holiday season.

The Real Big Thanks program runs through December 31. With a simple donation of non-perishable food, you can be entered to win a variety of prizes. Stop in to the dealership today to find out more.

Fremont Motors Ford Dodge Jeep is located at 1731 West Main Street in Lander.

