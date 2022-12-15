Holiday Highlight: Della Rose

Della Rose Boutique in Riverton is your holiday shopping headquarters. The newly opened retail shop carries clothing from sizes small to 3x, Judy Blue jeans and accessories. The store also carries home and holiday decor, candles, greeting cards and gift bags. From bread mixes, soup mixes and dip mixes to a variety of BBQ sauces and a custom line of seasonings, the boutique has a the kitchen covered. Stop by to check out the variety of quality items for sale.

The store is located at 1188 West Main in Riverton.

Holiday hours begin December 18 (noon to 4), December 19 (10 a.m. to 6 p.m.), December 20-23 (10 a.m. to 8 p.m.), Christmas Eve (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.).

Advertisement