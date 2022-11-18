Holiday and fundraising events plentiful this weekend in Fremont County

Bingo! There’s a lot to do, and you’ll score big by coming out, mixing and mingling…supporting your communities with all of the events and activities going on this weekend!

I know it’s cold, but never let the weather stop you! it looks like all of these events are indoors, so bundle up a bit for the “to and from”, step away for some time from those phones and glowing screens…and enjoy getting out and about in “The County”!

On Friday…

Arts In Action is putting on its 49th Annual Winter Art Fair at the Fremont Center at the Fairgrounds in Riverton this weekend. Here’s yet another great opportunity to get that early holiday shopping done! Handmade arts and products, including visual art, pottery, leather craft, wood, metal art, jewelry, candles and so much more! Find that meaningful gift this year and support your local artists and crafters! The fair runs tonight from 5-8:00 p.m. and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Admission is just $1. Want to know more about Arts in Action? Check out their website at artsinactionwy.com

Mix and mingle at the Dubois Annual Chamber of Commerce Member Mixer tonight from 5-7:00 p.m. at the Rustic Pine Tavern, 119 E. Ramshorn. There’s a new diner in town…Dew Boyz Diner (oh, I see what they did there…”dew boys”, Dubois). Anyway, come enjoy their food and mingle with the Chamber and the Wind River Visitors Council Board of Directors and staff.

Riverton! Check out County 10’s event calendar B4 the C10 announcements about tonight’s Bingo fundraisers (haha, see what I did there?) There’s a Bingo Fundraiser at the Chandelle Center tonight at 6:00 p.m. and also Simply Supports Bingo Night from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Riverton Marital Arts. Now, I have to say that (when I lived in Nashville, TN) I went to a church Bingo fundraiser and witnessed many who took the game quite seriously. It’s an actual sport for them, and you really don’t want to mess with ‘em. There’s some serious FUNdraising going on at these Bingo nights!

Ongoing! If you’re looking for a great deal on a vehicle over the holidays and want to make a difference in your community’s schools, Fremont Motors is holding its “Real Big Thanks” promo going on now until the end of the year. For every car sale made from now until December 31, four meals will be donated to a local school! But even if you’re just browsing around or kicking some tires, bring a non-perishable food item with you to the dealership and get entered into a drawing towards a one-year lease on a car…or for $100 and $500 gift cards! Listen to Vince Tropea’s Coffee Time interview with Tony Crippen for more information. Help them meet their goal of filling two trucks full of non-perishable food items.

Also ongoing is the Riverton Peace Mission’s Blanket & Coat Drive for the homeless. You can request a pick up of items, or come to their Outreach Point next Wednesday, November 23 at 2:00 p.m. near the Riverton City Park bandshell. For more info, visit: rivertonpeacemission.org

On Saturday…

Riverton Saturday Farmers Market is still going in full swing on Saturdays from 9-11:00 a.m., in the Little Wind Building at the Fremont County Fairgrounds, so sip that nice hot cuppa joe, bring your shopping bags, and head out to support your local producers!

Women of Fremont County…so, this is a very unique event! If you want to help promote Breast Cancer Awareness, the Riverton Soroptomomists Club is asking that you go through your bras (I know, right? LOL)…and donate/drop them off at the Riverton Elks Lodge today from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. during the Does Craft Fair today. Stop in to have some refreshments and learn more about the Soroptomists and what they do for the women and girls in our community! Visit their Facebook page @SoroptimistofRiverton

I love the smell of gingerbread spices this time of year! Dubois Museum is holding its “Kids Gingerbread House” event today at 10 a.m., and it’s only $3 (advanced registration required). will give your kids a fun activity and get an education about why gingerbread houses are made! But if you’ve missed out on this event, no worries! You can get a jump on what’s going on at all of our Fremont County museums and support them all during the holidays at: fremontcountymuseums.com, click on “Events”.

The Lander Valley High School Nordic Ski Team’s Annual Ski & Gear Swap is today from 9-11:00 a.m. at the LVHS Commons. Look through your “stuff”…they’re looking for skis, but they’ll take ALL “outdoorsy-type” of equipment, too. Clothing, bikes, ski poles, fishing poles, snow shoes, ice skates, footwear, and…scuba gear? Sure! If you have any of these items, bring ‘em between 7:30-8:30 a.m. But even if you don’t have any of these items, they’ll take monetary donations and will have folks on hand to accept cash, check, and credit cards. Call Emily Tilden at 307-349-7370 or email [email protected] for the deets.

The 13th Annual Lander Tree Event & Auction is tonight benefitting the Lander Volunteer Fire Department. There will be a live auction of decorated Christmas trees and other items, plus games and…Santa Claus! Doors open free to the public at 6:30 p.m. Call 307-332-2870 for more information. Low String Water Band performs at the Shoshone Rose on Saturday, November 19. Photo Low String Water band Facebook page.

The Shoshone Rose presents their Winter Concert Series with the Low String Water Band tonight from 5-10:30 p.m. This is a FREE concert, with dinner and drinks available for purchase. Check out the Low String Water Band (local band/musicians!) on their website at: lowwaterstringband.com

Get your holiday events posted on County 10’s event calendar! Is it too early to say Merry Christmas and Happy New Year? I don’t think so! Do you have an event that sparks some holiday cheer in your community? Sign up on CitySpark and schedule your events(s)…not just through the holidays, but let C10 know your “Save the Date” plans into 2023! It’s really easy to do…just go to County 10 events…click on “Add Event” and post!