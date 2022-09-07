Holden William Hollenback, was born without a heart beat Saturday August 27, 2022, at his home. A private memorial is being planned with burial to follow in Winner, SD.

Though Holden’s time was brief with us, he touched so many lives and gave us a lifetime of love. Our precious little angel will always be remembered by his mom Joei Beheler Sanders and dad Cody Hollenback of Lander, WY. His brothers Hayden, Wyatt, JoJo, Rowdy and sisters Daeshaun and Brenna. His great grandma Roberta Welsh and grandparents Jolene Cadotte and Roxanne Bickmeyer along with his other numerous grandparents, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Holden was preceded in death by his great-grandparents: Maxine and Albert Whitebull, Grace and William Hollenback, grandparents: William Beheler and James Hollenback.

Services have been entrusted to Winddancer Funeral Home